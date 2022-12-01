Hanoi (VNA) - When businesses and people meet difficulties, state management agencies must have a higher sense of responsibility, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while chairing the government’s regular meeting in Hanoi on December 1.

According to the government’s report, the socio-economic situation in November and the first 11 months of this year has flourished. The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 3.02% in the 11 months while state budget collection surpassed the estimate by 16.1% and trade surplus hit 10.6 billion USD during the January-November period. Nearly 195,000 enterprises were established and resumed operations, up 33.2% year on year. The inflow of foreign direct investment hit 19.68 billion USD, up 15.1%, a 11-month record high in the past five years.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted Vietnam’s growth at 7% this year, ranking first in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Fitch Ratings also maintained Vietnam’s positive outlook at BB and forecast its growth at 7.4%.

The achievements were attributed to the sound leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the drastic directions with key points by the Government, efforts of the entire political system and the business community, and support of international friends, especially people across the country, PM Chinh said.

Amid rapid, complicated and uncertain developments in the world, he called for actions to ensure openness, transparency, safety and sustainability of securities, property, corporate bond and capital markets.

About key tasks in the coming time, the PM asked ministries, agencies and localities to remove obstacles faced by firms, expand production and trade, ensure legitimate rights and interests of citizens, businesses and stakeholders in any circumstance.

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh reiterated the consistent goal of maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, promoting growth, ensuring major balances of the economy; maintaining political stability, social order and safety while promoting external relations and global integration, and diversifying markets.

In accordance with policies, resolutions and directions of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly and the Government, the monetary policy must be directed actively, flexibly and effectively in combination with the fiscal and other macro-economic policies, he said.

The Government leader ordered strengthening solidarity, unity and discipline; stepping up decentralisation, actively performing assigned tasks according to functions, tasks and powers.

Ministries, sectors and agencies were tasked with effectively performing their duties and focusing on addressing prolonged problems and promptly dealing with emerging issues.

They were also assigned to thoroughly prepare for the legislature’s upcoming extraordinary meeting to ensure its progress and quality, as well as build plans to perform tasks for next year./.