PM visits police command centre, checks cultural centre construction in Phu Tho
PM Pham Minh Chinh (centre) talks to public security officers at the command and control centre of the Phu Tho police on April 18. (Photo: VNA)Phu Tho (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the command and control centre of the Phu Tho police and examined the construction of this northern province's house of culture and arts on April 18.
The trips took place after the Government leader attended an incense offering ceremony in commemoration of the Hung Kings, the legendary founders of Vietnam, in Phu Tho earlier the same day.
At the command and control centre of the Phu Tho Department of Public Security, he had a meeting with local police to look into the implementation of Plan 06 on developing and applying resident data, e-identification, and e-authentication to serve national digital transformation during 2022 - 2025 with a vision to 2030, and other tasks.
Stressing the request for enhancing digital transformation and the building of digital society, digital administration, and digital citizens, PM Chinh praised local police’s efforts and achievements in implementing Plan 06.
He asked the force to show stronger determination and greater efforts in this regard, properly coordinate with other forces and agencies in the use of common data to prevent wastefulness, and develop modern and open information technology infrastructure.
He demanded the police of Phu Tho press on with safeguarding security and order, including security and safety at the Hung Kings Temple Festival, stay alert and ready to deal with any circumstance, be close to the people, ensure a thorough grasp of the areas they are in charge of, improve personnel training, promote science - technology application and digital transformation from the grassroots level, and boost coordination with other forces.
The local police need to continue paying attention to the Party building, the PM said, asking for close coordination from departments, sectors, and localities in Phu Tho to help the force fulfill duties.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (front, second from right) and officials examine the construction of the Phu Tho house of culture and arts in Viet Tri city on April 18. (Photo: VNA)Inspecting the construction of the Phu Tho house of culture and arts in Viet Tri city, Chinh applauded the local Party organisation, administration, and people’s attention to building comprehensive infrastructure, developing civilised and modern urban areas, reviving folk festivals, and practicing unique cultural heritages.
The house of culture and arts is expected to be an architectural highlight and a venue of cultural and art performances along with community activities to serve local residents and visitors’ demand for cultural enjoyment.
The facility covers 17,805 sq.m. and is set to have 1,000 seats. Invested with nearly 400 billion VND (15.7 million USD), it is scheduled to be completed this year.
Hailing the rich history and culture of Phu Tho, home to the worship of the Hung Kings and the Xoan singing – two intangible cultural heritage pieces of humanity recognised by UNESCO, PM Chinh emphasised the importance of developing culture on par with economic, political, and social aspects.
He highly valued workers’ presence at the construction site despite public holidays and demanded provincial leaders, contractors, and workers continue efforts to carry out and complete the project on schedule while ensuring its quality, aesthetics, occupational safety, environmental hygiene, and corruption prevention.
The Cabinet chief also told the province and relevant agencies to train personnel and ready a mechanism for operating and managing the facility in a transparent and effective manner./.