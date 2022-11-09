PM visits socio-economic establishments symbolising Vietnam-Cambodia cooperation
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 9 visited Cho Ray-Phnom Penh Hospital and Metfone, an affiliate of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, which are considered symbols of the Vietnam-Cambodia partnership.
Located in Meanchey district of Phnom Penh, Cho Ray-Phnom Penh Hospital was established in 2014 with the cooperation between Saigon Medical Investment JSC of Vietnam and Sokimex Co. of Cambodia.
In the first phase, it has 200 beds and 25 departments, with modern facilities and management technology and personnel supported by Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.
PM Chinh lauded the hospital’s performance over the years in providing health care services to locals, fostering cooperation between the two countries in health care, and training medical human resources for Cambodia, thus contributing to reinforcing the friendship between the two countries.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talks to a patient at Cho Ray-Phnom Penh Hospital (Photo: VNA)He asked the hospital to focus on enhancing the quality of medical services and its personnel, and bettering its governance to reduce treatment cost for patients.
Visiting Metfone, PM Chinh hailed the firm's effective business operations over the past 13 years, as well as its active engagement in social welfare activities, including those to care for Vietnamese-origin Cambodians, which has contributed to the friendship between the two countries.
Launched in 2009, Metfone has become the top telecommunications brand in Cambodia with more than 9 million customers, holding 41.7% of the local market share. Its mobile network has covered 99% of Cambodia's population. The firm has created jobs for nearly 30,000 labourers.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh works with leaders of Metfone (Photo: VNA)The PM urged the firm to continue expanding its operation, improving service quality and increasing revenue, and further enhancing the value of the Metfone trademark not only in Cambodia but also in the region.
The Vietnamese Government leader said he hopes Metfone will make more contributions to reinforcing the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship, promoting the tradition of Vietnamese military as well as the image of Uncle Ho’s soldiers in the Fourth Industrial Revolution era in Cambodia./.