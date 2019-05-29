Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on May 29, concluding visits to Russia, Norway and Sweden from May 20 – 28.



While in Russia from May 20-23, the PM and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev had talks and witnessed the signing of 14 cooperation documents in economy, trade, environmental protection, renewable energy, culture and tourism. They also attended the opening ceremony of Vietnam Year in Russia and Russia Year in Vietnam.



PM Phuc also met Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, and Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.



In Moscow, PM Phuc and Russian Deputy PM Maxim Akimov delivered speeches at the Vietnam – Russia Business Forum with over 250 Vietnamese and Russian businesses and investors taking part.



On the occasion of the 129th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, the Vietnamese delegation offered incense at a monument dedicated to him in the Russian capital.



They also met leaders of Saint Petersburg, laid a wreath at Piskaryoskoe memorial cemetery and visited several local relic and cultural sites.



While in Norway from May 24-26, the Vietnamese leader had talks with his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg. Both sides agreed to accelerate negotiations on a free trade deal between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association, in which Norway is a coordinator.



The two PMs exchanged ideas on the importance and the need to ensure peace and stability, and to maintain security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea. All disputes should be settled through peaceful means in line with international law, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 and other related agreements of the region.



The PM also paid courtesy calls to King Harald V, President of the Parliament Tone Trøen and attended the Vietnam – Norway Business Forum.



From May 26-28, the PM had talks with Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven, paid a courtesy call to King Carl XVI Gustav and met Speaker of the Swedish Parliament Andreas Norlen.



During talks with Löfven, the Vietnamese PM asked Sweden to support the development of Vietnam – EU comprehensive partnership. They vowed to work together to push the signing of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement in the coming weeks.



The Swedish PM took the occasion to grant a letter of intent on an investment credit worth more than 2 billion USD in Vietnam to Phuc.



The two leaders also addressed the Vietnam – Sweden Business Forum and witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements between the two nations’ firms.



Later, Phuc met representatives of leading Swedish enterprises such as Electrolux, Oriflame, Scania, ABB, Ericsson and Volvo.



In each country, the PM and his spouse also met friendship organisations, diplomats and overseas Vietnamese living and working there.-VNA