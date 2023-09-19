Politics PM calls on Vietnamese, US firms to help implement comprehensive strategic partnership Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 18 (local time) called on Vietnamese and US enterprises to take practical actions to help implement the two countries’ newly established comprehensive strategic partnership.

Politics Prime Minister visits University of San Francisco Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the University of San Francisco (USF) on September 18 (local time), as part of his trip to the US for the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities in the country.

Politics Field exercise held to improve prospective peacekeepers' capacity A recent field exercise has been held at National Military Training Centre No.4 in Hanoi in the framework of the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers (CEPPP) with a view to improving the capacity of prospective peacekeepers.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.