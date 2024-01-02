At the conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The living standards in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas have been improved in the past year thanks to the Government and Prime Minister’s directions, the active engagement of administrations at all levels and sectors, coupled with the collaborative efforts of people from different ethnic groups in enforcing 188 policies related to them, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 2.

At a national teleconference reviewing the performance of ethnic minority affairs in 20223 hosted by the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang asked relevant ministries and agencies, from the central to local levels, to pay more attention to the proper implementation of ethnic minority affairs.

He said tasks related to ethnic minority affairs require a certain level of flexibility to adapt to the specific cultural, customary and living conditions of each region. It is also essential to disseminate information to foster unity among the public, preventing them from being manipulated or incited by hostile forces aiming to undermine the Party and the State.

The leader suggested that the committee should continue to play a coordinating role in directing programmes for ethnic minority and mountainous communities among various ministries and agencies, avoiding overlapping efforts in the implementation.

Emphasising the vital importance of building a competent team of officials dedicated to ethnic minority affairs, he urged localities to prioritise the allocation of experienced and capable personnel to support the work, as well as step up the affairs through a decentralised approach.

In order to fulfill ethnic affairs for 2024 and subsequent years, he outlined key tasks such as effectively implementing national target programmes, building ethnic-specific projects and policies, amending and supplementing relevant projects and policies to ensure uniformity, among others.

On this occasion, former Deputy Minister and Vice Chairman of the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Le Son Hai received a third-class Independence Order while former Deputy Director of the committee’s Digital Transformation Centre was honoured with a third-class Labour Order in recognition of their outstanding achievements in ethnic minority affairs./.