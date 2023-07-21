Politics Top legislator meets with Malaysian Prime Minister Vietnam attaches importance to and is determined to promote its strategic partnership with Malaysia in a practical and effective manner in all fields and through Party, Government, and parliament channels and people-to-people exchanges, and at both central and local levels, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in their meeting in Hanoi on July 21.

Politics Vietnamese President's visit to further tighten bilateral ties: Austrian Ambassador Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong’s upcoming official visit to Austria will help tighten relations between the two countries, Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Hans-Peter Glanzer has said.

Politics Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs visit Hanoi's book street, enjoy coffee Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his visiting Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim and their spouses on July 21 visited a book street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district where they experienced an outdoor reading space and enjoyed Vietnamese coffee.