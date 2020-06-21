Politics Vietnam attends GICHD’s executive council meeting The executive council of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) recently convened its 45th meeting in the form of teleconference in Geneva.

Politics Brazilian President highly values ties with Vietnam Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke highly of the relations between Vietnam and Brazil during his recent reception of Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa who presented her credentials to the host leader.

Politics Vietnam backs Haiti government’s constitutional reform Vietnam and Indonesia delivered a joint speech supporting efforts by the government of Haiti in constitutional reform, and called on parties in Haiti to enhance comprehensive dialogues, during a video conference of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on June 19.

Politics Vietnam Border Guard Law to be further debated in next NA sitting A majority of deputies of the 14th National Assembly (NA) agreed with the enactment of the Vietnam Border Guard Law as it will provide legal basis for the construction, management and protection of the national border and the building of a stronger border guard force.