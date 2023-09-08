Politburo, PCC's Secretariat mulls over disciplinary measures against incumbent, former officials
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 8 chaired a meeting of the Politburo and Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures against an official of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre and a former official of northern Ha Nam province.
Le Duc Tho, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ben Tre province. (Photo: VNA)
The officials are Le Duc Tho, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ben Tre; and Pham Gia Luat, former member of the Party Committee of Ha Nam province, and former Director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
After discussions on the proposals of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat concluded that Tho seriously violated the Party regulations and State laws as well as things that Party members are banned from, while failing to complete his responsibility in setting a good example in listing and making public his assets and incomes as well as explaining the origin and changes of his assets in an honest manner in line with regulations.
His violations were systematic and lasted for many years, causing serious consequences, bad public opinion and anger among the society, harming the reputation of the Party and himself.
Meanwhile, during his office tenure, Luat showed degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle, while violating the Party regulations and State laws as well as things that Party members are banned from, and failed to complete his responsibility in setting a good example in implementing investment projects, financial management and use, and mineral resources exploitation and sales.
Luat's wrongdoings caused extremely serious consequences and great losses to the State budget, for which many officials and Party members have been punished, causing public anger and negatively affecting the prestige of the Party Organisation and local State management agencies.
Therefore, the Politburo asked the Party Central Committee to impose disciplinary measures on Tho. At the same time, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided to expel Luat from the Party.
They also asked authorised agencies to deliver administrative punishments to Tho and Luat./.