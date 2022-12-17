Politburo’s resolution expected to create impetus for urban development
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Politburo’s Resolution No.6 dated January 24 2022 on the sustainable urban planning management and development is expected to create breakthroughs for the work.
President of the Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Association (VUPDA) Tran Ngoc Chinh commented that the new guidelines and policies will help remove inadequacies and limitations in urban planning, construction, management and development, hence creating a driving force for the development of the urban system and contribution to promoting the sector’s sustainable growth.
Chinh held that priority should be given to completing the master plan on the national urban and rural system as the backbone for socio-economic development.
He recommended paying special attention to cross-cutting issues such as climate change, poverty reduction, affordable housing, inclusive development, and social space integration.
Cai Mep-Thi Vai inter-port road (Photo: VNA)To support the implementation of green, smart, ecological urban construction that is adaptable to climate change, he noted mechanisms and policies are needed to guide and build the brand of Vietnam's urban areas, including the formation of a system of standards and regulations that enable the sector to anticipate and guide new development trends.
It is necessary to strengthen the application of geographic information system (GIS) tools serving digital transformation in planning, he added./.