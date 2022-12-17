Society Photos of endemic birds in Vietnam on display A photo exhibition featuring the life of endemic birds in Vietnam, particularly red-crowned cranes, has been introduced in Hanoi. Entitled “Moment of Nature”, the exhibition is aimed at delivering a message of protecting the natural environment.

Society Front leader congratulates Xuan Loc Diocese on Christmas President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien on December 16 visited Xuan Loc Diocese in Long Khanh city of southern Dong Nai province to offer Christmas greetings to Catholic bishops, priests and followers in the locality.

Society New hub for technology, arts communities launched in HCM City Within the framework of the programme "Ready for Next 2022" held from December 4 to 11, the University of Economics HCM City (UEH) officially launched a ArtTech Fusion Hub connecting technology and arts communities for sustainable development.

Videos Ample room for Vietnam - Hong Kong educational ties The Consulate General of Vietnam in Hong Kong (China) recently held a seminar on scholarship programmes for Vietnamese students, where the Chinese University of Hong Kong said it will again grant 30 scholarships to Vietnamese students for the 2023-2024 academic year, with each receiving a maximum of 2.5 billion VND for 4 years of study.