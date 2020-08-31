Society HCM City strengthens preventive measures ahead of new academic year Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Education and Training has ordered the heads of local educational institutions to strengthen preventive measures against COVID-19 for the opening ceremony for the upcoming new academic year.

Society Over 93,000 foreigners working in Vietnam As many as 93,720 foreign labourers have been working in Vietnam as of August 2020, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Society Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19 Vietnam is having a difficult time fully containing the spread of Covid-19 and there have been many community infections over the last few days. Joining the solidarity and compassion of local people and organisations are foreign friends keen to do their bit.

Society Nhon Chau islanders eager to join national grid Nhon Chau island commune, also known as Cu Lao Xanh island, is a forefront island in the central province of Binh Dinh. After years, residents in the island commune now have access to the national grid. Not only meeting people’s living needs, the national grid also opens up opportunities for tourism development for this locality.