Business Domestic consumption of farm produce needs to be promoted Local authorities and businesses are making efforts to promote domestic consumption of agricultural products, which are piling up due to the impact of novel coronavirus outbreaks in China.

Business Workshop discusses opportunities of export to US market Trade experts agreed at a workshop in Ho Chi Minh that there is great potential for Vietnam to expand exports to the US market, especially consumer and handmade products.

Business Seaport enterprises to feel heat of novel coronavirus in Q1 The novel coronavirus has caused problems to most of the roadway logistics firms, however at sea it is having a mixed affect.