Culture - Sports Valuable items on display to honour late President An exhibition on studying and following late President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and style opened at the Presidential Palace historical site in Hanoi on May 18 to mark his 131st birthday on May 19.

Culture - Sports National Museum of History to go digital to attract more visitors Twenty national treasures at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi will be introduced to the public via a virtual gallery in June at the latest with support of digital technology.

Culture - Sports Stamp collections featuring President Ho Chi Minh Late President Ho Chi Minh is a great inspiration for Vietnamese stamp artists with his image repeatedly showing up on thousands of postage stamps issued by the Vietnam Post.