World Dengue fever escalates in Laos The number of dengue fever cases in Laos has exceeded 10,000 so far this year, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

ASEAN ASEAN to continue assisting resolution of crisis in Myanmar: special envoy Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, who is also the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, has reaffirmed his commitment to continue assistance to address the crisis in Myanmar.

ASEAN ASEAN to run first Youth Dialogue The first ASEAN Youth Dialogue is due to take place on July 25-26 July in Siem Reap, Cambodia, with the participation of 68 delegates from the bloc and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

ASEAN ASEAN, India hold 9th Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crimes The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India held their 9th Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crimes (SOMTC) in a virtual form on July 20, according to the Indian Foreign Ministry.