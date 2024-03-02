Politics Vietnam, US hold 10th dialogue on Asia-Pacific Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kritenbrink co-chaired the 10th Vietnam-US Dialogue on Asia-Pacific in Hanoi on March 1.

Politics Vietnam, Italy aim to leverage strengths in agriculture Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 1 for Italian Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida, calling for a further strengthening of bilateral ties, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Politics NA Chairman pays working trip to Khanh Hoa National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a groundbreaking ceremony in the south central province of Khanh Hoa on March 1 for a road from National Highway 27C to provincial road CT.656 which connects with Lam Dong and Ninh Thuan provinces.

Politics Ambassador spotlights driving force behind growing Vietnam-Australia ties Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse’s upcoming visit to Australia from March 5-9 to attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit marking the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia dialogue relations.