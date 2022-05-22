The difficulties in water resources and traffic in the Mu Nau area did not discourage Thuan at all. In 2013, after receiving the plum orchard from his parents, he built water tanks and laid a 3-km-long water pipe to irrigate his plum trees.



After nearly 10 years of effort to improve his land, Thuan now has 5 hectares of plum trees. On average, he said, each year he can yield 45-60 tonnes of fruit. Excluding costs, his family earns a profit of 700 million VND a year.



The development of the organic plum production model not only brings high economic value but also creates safe agricultural products, contributing to the improvement and protection of the environment./.

VNA