Potential for Vietnam-Switzerland cooperation in digital transformation: experts
Geneva (VNA) – Experts from the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals and Experts in Switzerland (AVIES) have shared the view that Vietnam and Switzerland have great potential and ample space to boost their cooperation in digital transformation and innovation.
Speaking at a recent symposium, they said Switzerland is always in Top 5 in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in digital transformation, with its outstanding performance in health care and government digitalisation.
Thanks to achievements in the sector, Switzerland is one of the countries worldwide that have well contained the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.
The epidemic has brought about great opportunities to Vietnam in its national digital transformation strategy, the experts added.
With a young population, Vietnam has favourable conditions for digital transformation, they said. Besides, the Government has prioritised the sector over the past time.
They, however, pointed to challenges faced by the country during the process such as the big development gap between cities and rural and mountainous areas.
They suggested Vietnam gradually create an open, synchronous digital foundation, and improve people’s capacity for digital technology./.