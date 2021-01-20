Power transmission output up 2 percent in 2020
Vietnam’s electricity transmission output hit more than 203.8 billion kWh in 2020, fulfilling the plan set by Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and representing a year-on-year increase of 2 percent, according to General Director of the Electricity of Vietnam National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) Pham Le Phu.
The company worked hard to safely operate the power transmission system without interruption, contributing to ensuring sufficient supply for the country’s socio-economic development, Phu told a recent conference to review the EVNNPT’s performance in 2020 and set out tasks for 2021.
It transmitted 910.5 billion kWh of electricity in the 2016-2020 period, Phu said, with yearly average growth standing at 9.7 percent.
He also touched on the difficulties facing the corporation in cutting power loss last year, saying that the loss in the transmission grid stood at 2.23 percent, up 0.08 percent compared to 2019.
Addressing the conference, Chairman of the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) Nguyen Hoang Anh praised the EVNNPT’s achievements in 2020 and suggested that EVN direct and work closely with the corporation to ensure the stability and safety of power transmission and supply and continue with measures to cut power losses and incidents.
He underlined the need to speed up the implementation of key projects, especially renewable energy projects.
Participants urged the EVNNPT to further promote the application of modern technologies in detecting the risk of incidents and in promptly handling them when they occur, to ensure the safe and stable operation of transformers and transmission lines./.