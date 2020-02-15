World Japan provides loan to help Indonesia mitigate natural disasters Indonesia and Japan have signed an exchange of notes concerning a loan worth 31.8 billion JPY to improve the Southeast Asian country’s management capacity in mitigating impacts of natural disasters.

World Thailand considers CPTPP membership Thailand’s International Economic Policy Committee has held a meeting to consider the pros and cons of Thailand joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for a Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), as well as gathering public input.

World EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement goes through Czech lower house The Chamber of Deputies (Lower House) of the Parliament of the Czech Republic has passed a resolution supporting some international agreements, including the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), according to public broadcaster Česká Televise.

World Singapore worries about looming recession due to COVID-19 The possibility of a recession looms over Singapore and the country’s economy will take a hit, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said.