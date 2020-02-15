Precautionary measures to be taken at Thailand-US military drill
Cobra Gold joint military exercise between Thailand and the US in 2019 (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – Precautionary measures will be taken at the 39th Cobra Gold joint military exercise between Thailand and the US due to concerns about COVID-19, General Chalermpol Srisawat, chief-of-staff of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, said on February 14.
The drill is scheduled to take place from February 25 to March 6 in Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Rayong and Chon Buri provinces. Besides Thailand and the US, the main training exercise is joined by five other nations - Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea and Malaysia.
India and China will be additional participants in the Multinational Planning Augmentation Team (MPAT) which originally involved Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Fiji, France, Mongolia, Nepal, New Zealand, the Philippines and the UK.
Brunei, Cambodia, Germany, Israel, Laos, Myanmar, Pakistan, Sweden, Switzerland and Vietnam will take part in the Combined Observer Liaison Team.
Thailand has recorded the 34th COVID-19 case, according to Reuters.
The news agency cited Director-General of Thailand’s Disease Control Department Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai as saying that the new patient is a 35-year-old female medical worker.
Fourteen COVID-19 patients in Thailand have recovered and returned home. No fatality has been reported so far./.