Culture - Sports New records, outstanding athletes of SEA Games 31 A total of 22 new records were set at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) which concluded with a colourful ceremony in Hanoi on May 23 night.

Videos SEA Games 31 - Vietnam leaves unforgettable impression At its second hosting of Southeast Asia’s largest sporting event, Vietnam again left an unforgettable impression in the hearts of foreign athletes, coaches, and media in its preparation and the enthusiasm of its fans.

Culture - Sports Imprints of Thai sporting delegation at SEA Games 31 Thailand won 92 gold medals to finish second at SEA Games 31 hosted by Vietnam from May 12-23, while the host topped the overall standings with a record haul of 205 golds.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam congratulated on football gold medals The men’s and women’s football teams of Vietnam have received congratulations from foreign football federations for winning gold medals at the just-concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).