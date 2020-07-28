

Hanoi (VNA) – A meeting was held in Hanoi on July 28 to discuss preparations for the second National Congress of Vietnamese Ethnic Minorities scheduled to take place later this year.

The event was co-chaired by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, who is also head of the steering committee for the congress, and Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong.



Speaking at the event, Minister - Chairman of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs Do Van Chien said the draft Political Report of the Congress has been completed and sent to the steering committee’s members for comments.



Accordingly, the report outlines the outcomes of the implementation of the determination letter at the first Congress in 2010, orientations and goals for ethnic affairs during the 2021-2030 period.

The second congress is scheduled to take place in late November in Hanoi with sideline events such as an incense-offering ceremony at Hung Kings Temple in Phu Tho province, a visit to President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, a film screening featuring President Ho Chi Minh, and others.



Binh said since the first congress, the Party and State have paid special attention to socio-economic development and improving material and spiritual lives of ethnic groups, as well as strengthening the great national unity.

He requested raising public awareness of the congress on the media, thereby popularising the images and people of the country.

Meanwhile, Phong asked sub-committees to fulfill assigned tasks to prove that the congress gathers solidarity of ethnic groups to build a prosperous nation./.