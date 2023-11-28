Politics Vietnamese in Connecticut state look towards homeland Ambassador to the US Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on November 27 visited and presented gifts to a number of Vietnamese intellectuals in Connecticut state of the US on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.

Politics National Day greetings to Laos Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung visited the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 28 to extend greetings on the occasion of the 48th National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975-2023).

Politics Revised law on real estate business adopted The National Asembly adopted the revised Law on Real Estate Business on November 28 morning, part of its ongoing sixth session.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong’s official visit makes headlines in Japan Japan’s press agencies have highlighted President Vo Van Thuong’s ongoing official visit to the country, especially the elevation of bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.