President attends Quang Ngai Master Plan announcement
President Vo Van Thuong attended a ceremony to announce the Master Plan of the central-coastal province of Quang Ngai for 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050, on December 24 as part of his working trip to the locality.
President Vo Van Thuong (C) attends the groundbreaking ceremony of the Hoang Sa - Doc Soi road project. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ngai (VNA) - President Vo Van Thuong attended a ceremony to announce the Master Plan of the central-coastal province of Quang Ngai for 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050, on December 24 as part of his working trip to the locality.
Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha stressed that Quang Ngai, lying in the central key economic region, has an important strategic location and a harmonious transportation system connecting with the Central Highlands and southern localities of Laos.
With nearly 130 km of coastline, Quang Ngai boasts great potential in marine economic development, he said, adding that the locality is also the centre of Sa Huynh Culture - one of three ancient cultures of Vietnam dating back 2,500-3,000 years ago.
The Master Plan is expected to help create new momentum for Quang Ngai to further promote development in the new period, Deputy PM Ha said.
However, he also underlined the need for the locality to address bottlenecks and challenges such as the economic growth depending on resource-intensive economic sectors, the shortage of high quality human resources, and impact of climate change.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) presents the Prime Minister's Decision approving the Master Plan of Quang Ngai province for 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050, to a local representative. (Photo: VNA)
He asked the locality to develop sustainable urban areas in the direction of green urban, gradually choose an appropriate economic development model, and form an urban economic - industrial - service ecosystem.
Attention should also be paid to developing modern rural areas, and agricultural economic development in the direction of commodity production and high technology; and developing tourism services based on the advantages of unique cultural and heritage values, sea and islands, and diverse natural ecosystems.
Local authorities have offered three strategic visions, focusing on fully tapping its unique advantages towards a sustainable development model, becoming a seaport logistics centre in the south-central region.
Quang Ngai’s GRDP is expected to expand by 7.25 - 8.25% per year by 2030, while its annual GRDP per capita will reach about 7,700 - 7,900 USD.
At the ceremony, several urban development and industrial gas production projects in the province were given in-principle approval.
On this occasion, the locality started the construction of the Hoang Sa - Doc Soi road project worth 3.5 trillion VND (over 144.3 million USD), which will have a total length of 26.88 km. Once completed, the project will contribute to completing the province's road traffic network in accordance with the approved planning, forming an important transport axis connecting Chu Lai airport and Dung Quat Economic Zone to Quang Ngai city and southern localities./.