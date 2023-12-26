Society Australian fund helps Ba Ria – Vung Tau improve quality of refraction service The Fred Hollows Vietnam (FHFVN, Australia) has provided a 3.6-billion-VND (nearly 150,000 USD) aid package for the Eye Hospital of the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau to improve the quality of refraction services in the locality.

Society Deputy PM orders greater efforts in IUU fishing fight Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has requested ministers, heads of relevant agencies, and chairpersons of the People's Committees of coastal localities to implement strategic and long-term solutions, and realise urgent tasks and priorities to have the European Commission (EC)’s "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood removed as soon as possible.

Society Vietnamese women in Russia celebrate New Year The Vietnam Women’s Union's chapter in Russia organised the “Homeland Spring” event at Sadovod shopping centre on December 24 to welcome Christmas and New Year 2024.