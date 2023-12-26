President bestows Bravery Order upon leader of FAS Angel rescue team
President Vo Van Thuong on December 26 signed a decision to present the Bravery Order to Pham Quoc Viet, head of FAS Angel, a volunteer rescue team in Hanoi, who risked his life to save people and property in a deadly fire in the capital city in September.
Pham Quoc Viet, head of FAS Angel, a volunteer rescue team in Hanoi, is honoured with the Bravery Order. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong on December 26 signed a decision to present the Bravery Order to Pham Quoc Viet, head of FAS Angel, a volunteer rescue team in Hanoi, who risked his life to save people and property in a deadly fire in the capital city in September.
Established in 2019, FAS Angel has joined rescuing efforts in thousands of incidents. Notably, Viet and other members saved 12 people and property in the fire which took place at a mini apartment building on Khuong Ha Street, Thanh Xuan district./.