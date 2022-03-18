Politics EU among Vietnam’s most important partners: official Vietnam always considers the EU one of its most important partners, with the comprehensive partnership and cooperation, particularly between their parliaments, obtaining many achievements for the sake of their people and for peace, collaboration and development in the two continents and the world.

Politics Condolences to Pakistan over former president’s passing President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 18 extended his condolences to President of Pakistan Arif Avi over the death of former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar.

Politics President of Sierra Leone visits An Giang province President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio on March 18 paid a visit to the Mekong Delta province of An Giang as part of his official tour of Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 18.