President chairs meeting on review of Party resolution on national protection strategy
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)
After listening to a report on the progress of the work, President Phuc, who is also head of the committee, hailed the efforts by the Central Military Commission since the previous meeting in February in directing the finalisation of draft reports and collect ideas from members of the committee.
Highlighting the significance of reviewing the resolution implementation, he said the work should be done in a practical and serious manner, thus giving comprehensive evaluations on the outcomes of the resolution realisation, pointing out shortcomings, drawing lessons, defining reasons behind the problems and giving solutions.
The State leader underlined that the work should be carried out seriously and effectively in all ministries, agencies, sectors and localities, with an efficient communications plan.
He asked the standing agency of the committee to promptly complete the working rules of the committee, the editorial group as well as the operation plan of the committee for early issuance.
Guidance on the resolution review should also be issued soon to prompt the implementation of the work, he stressed./.