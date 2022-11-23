President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (standing) welcomes the delegates (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has always been faithful to its traditional friends, steadfastly united, and supported the peoples of all countries in the struggle for peace, national independence, democracy and social progress, for a world of justice and sustainable development, said the President.He noted that after more than 35 years of renewal, Vietnam has grown strongly with many positive and comprehensive changes and numerous achievements of historical significance.The country's economy has been continuously growing at an average rate of nearly 7% per year, with a stable socio-political situation and improved people's living conditions. Vietnam has completed many of the UN Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) ahead of schedule and is making efforts to realise UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Recently, Vietnam has successfully controlled the COVID-19 pandemic and promoted economic recovery, becoming one of the countries with highest GDP growth in Asia, he said.Vietnam will be persistent with the goal of national independence in association with socialism, while pursuing the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and active international integration, ensuring the highest interests of the nation on the basis of basic principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, he stressed.President Phuc said he hopes that the WPC, international democratic organisations and progressive forces in the world will continue to accompany, unite and support the Vietnamese people on their new path. Vietnam will continue to actively contribute to the movements of the council and progressive people around the world for peace, national independence, democracy and social progress, he pledged.At the meeting, leaders of the WPC and the National Peace Councils of countries showed respect and love for President Ho Chi Minh and admiration to the tradition and achievements of Vietnamese people - a symbol of world peace.They congratulated Vietnam and highly valued the country's strong transformation in all aspects. Representatives of countries showed their interest to cooperate with Vietnam to maintain world peace, for a world of fair and justice as the Vietnamese people love peace and Vietnam holds an important position in the hearts of those who love world peace./.