President hosts Lao Party official
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 10 received Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Sisay Leudetmounsone, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.
Congratulating Laos on its recent development achievements, the leader affirmed that Vietnam always strives to further its support for Laos to overcome difficulties for socio-economic recovery.
For her part, the Lao official said this year, the two sides have coordinated to organise many practical and meaningful activities, contributing to consolidating and strengthening the loyal, transparent, and special solidarity relationship between their parties, countries and peoples. She pledged to join Lao leaders and youth to preserve and nurture the traditional friendship.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Sisay Leudetmounsone (Photo: VNA)Sisay Leudetmounsone informed her host of joint works between Vietnamese and Lao Parties’ organisation commissions in the past time, which included frequent exchange and sharing of information, and organising training courses for managing officials.
Phuc suggested the two commissions deepen their political ties toward effectiveness and substantive outcomes, support each other, and exchange experience in Party building.
He held that Vietnam spares no efforts in working with Laos to cultivate their special solidarity and relations across all fields, considering it a strategic task vital to the security and development of each nation./.