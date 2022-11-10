Politics Top legislator welcomes Lao Party official Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received Sisay Ludetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission, in Hanoi on November 10.

Politics PM pledges further support to Cambodia’s ASEAN Community building efforts Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pledged further support to Cambodia’s efforts in building a strong ASEAN Community, as he joined other ASEAN leaders at a November 10 reception held by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni as part of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Phnom Penh.

Politics Hanoi shares Party building experience with Laos The Party Committee of Hanoi and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Organising Commission shared experience on Party building, during a conference in the city on November 9.