Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 11 for Prosecutor General of Mongolia Jargalsaikhan Banzragch, expressing belief that his visit will further deepen ties between the two countries, especially their procuracy sectors on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations this year.



President Thuong highlighted the positive outcomes of bilateral relationship over the past seven decades, emphasising the benefits for both nations' citizens. He specifically cited Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh's visit to Vietnam in late 2023 as a catalyst for new and significant cooperation opportunities, including further strengthening ties between the two procuracies and people-to-people exchanges.

As Vietnam is aiming to become a developed country with modern industry and high middle income by 2030, he said the country has many tasks ahead, including building a rule-of-law state of the people, by the people and for the people; and developing a transparent legal system in which the Supreme People's Procuracy plays a crucial role.

Expressing his delight at key orientations to improving coordination efficiency set by leaders during Banzragch's visit, Thuong wished that both sides would actively work together to better perform tasks of each procuracy sector; fight against crimes, particularly transnational crimes, and facilitate the exchange of delegations of procuracy staff at all levels to share and improve professional expertise and skills.



Banzragch, for his part, said during his visit, leaders of the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam and the Prosecutor General's Office of Mongolia have agreed to enhance cooperation in protecting the rights and interests of citizens of each country, preventing transnational security threats and cybercrime while facilitating the exchange of delegations of procuracy staff at both central and local levels.



He described his visit as a turning point in the cooperative relationship between the two procuracy sectors, a foundational pillar of Vietnam-Mongolia relations.



The guest wished to welcome President Thuong in Mongolia at his earliest convenience./.