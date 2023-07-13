President inspects combat readiness in Military Zone 2
President Vo Van Thuong meets with officers and soldiers of Military Zone 2. (Photo: VNA)Phu Tho (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong on July 13 inspected the combat readiness of Military Zone 2 and had a working session with its top officers on the implementation of the zone’s military-defence tasks so far this year.
The State leader hailed the efforts and achievements officers and soldiers of Military Zone 2 have gained in maintaining socio-political stability and strengthening defence-security in the area, which comprises of nine northern provinces of Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Son La, Dien Bien, and Yen Bai.
They have shown strong performance in political and ideological education, while strictly maintaining combat readiness and actively engaging in search and rescue activities during natural disasters, and coordinating closely with the border guards in managing and protecting national territorial and border sovereignty and building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, he noted.
The force has also shown effective cooperation with the military forces of Laos to repatriate remains of thousands of Vietnamese soldiers who died in Laos during the war, he added.
The President underlined that the zone, with a huge area, mostly mountains and midlands which are home to 34 ethnic minority groups, should focus on firmly controlling and forecasting the situation, especially defence-security developments in the area, while giving advice to the Party, State, Central Military Commission, and Ministry of National Defence on responding measures, and working closely with the border guard and public security forces to reinforce the people-base battlefield and ensuring socio-political stability from the grassroots level.
President Vo Van Thuong inspects the combat readiness in Military Zone 2. (Photo: VNA)He also emphasised the need for the zone to build strong armed forces with utmost loyalty to the Party, Fatherland and the people and based on the people, and pay greater attention to building and rectifying the Party and administration system.
The leader requested the armed forces of Military Zone 2 to promote combined strengths and mobilise resources to strengthen the defence capacity and the people-based defence at all levels, while working to enhance the youth’s awareness of the responsibility in safeguarding the Fatherland.
President Thuong asked the forces to continue to maintain their combat readiness, firmly managing the national airspace, border and territory, actively responding to non-traditional challenges and engaging in search and rescue activities, and strengthening the application of science and technologies in their operations.
The forces should also build a good image to the people, while supporting locals in getting out of poverty, and caring for policy beneficiary families.
Each beautiful image and good deed of officer and soldiers of Military Zone 2 will contribute to strengthening the people’s trust to the Party, State and military, the leader stated.
He also reminded officers and soldiers of the zone to strengthen defence external relations and build a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development with neighbouring countries.
Earlier, President Thuong inspected the combat readiness in a number of brigades of Military Zone 2 and presented gifts to soldiers. He also offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the memorial house dedicated to the late leader and visited Military Zone 2 Museum./.