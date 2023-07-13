Politics Malaysian Consul General in HCM City awarded friendship insignia Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Wong Chia Chiann on July 13 was awarded an insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) for her contributions to promoting traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia.

Politics Vietnam-Israel diplomatic ties anniversary marked in Ashdod city A plate marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Israel diplomatic relations (July 12, 1993-2023) was installed in the Middle Eastern country’s Ashdod city on July 12.

Politics Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership: Substantive and effective The year 2023 is an important milestone in Vietnam-US relations as it marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive partnership (2013-2023).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.