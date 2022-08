Ambassador Kuwait Yousef Ashour Al- Sabbagh (Photo: VNA)

In reply, Al-sabbagh emphasised that Kuwait backs Vietnam at international forums and organisations, saying Kuwait supported the Southeast Asian nation’s non-permanent membership at the UN Security Council for 2020-2021, granted scholarships to Vietnamese students, assisted Vietnam in socio-economic development, especially rural and disadvantaged areas, and created conditions for Vietnamese citizens to return home safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The ambassador pledged to make every effort to strengthen the bilateral ties in different spheres.Meeting with Ambassador Mayer, the President affirmed the importance Vietnam attaches to cooperation with Israel, particularly in economy, science-technology, innovative startup, labour and tourism, adding that many Vietnamese research and startup delegations visited Israel to learn from the country’s experience.He suggested Vietnam and Israel soon resume the exchange of delegations and cooperation mechanisms, especially the third meeting of the joint-governmental committee.The two countries should intensify their coordination and mutual support at international forums and organisations, and organise many practical activities marking the 30th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (1993-2023), he said.Trade between Vietnam and Israel reached 2 billion USD in 2021, a year-on-year rise of 20%, the leader said, urging the ambassador to make active contributions in order to raise the bilateral trade revenue to 10 billion USD.Phuc also suggested the two countries step up trade, investment and tourism promotion activities in-person as the pandemic has been initially brought under control, while accelerating the negotiations and signing of a bilateral free trade agreement and another on labour cooperation.Collaboration in other fields like science-technology, personnel training and national defence should also be enhanced, he continued.For his part, the ambassador noted that education would be an effective bridge between people of the two countries as thousands of Vietnamese students are studying in Israel.He said stronger tourism cooperation will facilitate the traveling of Israel people to Vietnam and vice versa.The diplomat promised to try his best to foster cooperation between Vietnam and Israel./.