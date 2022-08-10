Politics Party General Secretary receives Lao official Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 10 for Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane.

Politics Minister urges revamp of tourism products to attract more international visitors Localities should revamp their tourism products focusing on cultural demand to attract more international visitors, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said at a Q&A session during the 14th sitting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 10.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 10 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 10.

Politics Individuals should be aware of personal information protection: Minister Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam on August 10 stressed the need for each individual to protect personal information, especially on the cyberspace, when responding to deputies’ queries regarding the disclosure and sale of personal information on social networks at a Q&A session during the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s 14th meeting.