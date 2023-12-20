President Vo Van Thuong on December 20 met with ambassadors and chiefs of Vietnamese representative offices abroad who have returned home for the 32nd National Diplomatic Conference.The State leader attributed significant diplomatic achievements of the country in 2023 to contributions by Vietnamese representative offices abroad, particularly their heads.Emphasising the rapid, complex development of the world situation, Thuong asked diplomats in general to improve themselves to meet new requirements, and the chiefs of overseas representative offices in particular to implement major tasks of the diplomatic sector in the time ahead.Strengthening political and economic relations should be taken as the focus, while unlocking potential in other areas should be the breakthrough, he said, stressing the need to pay more attention to economic diplomacy and cultural diplomacy, and promoting multilateral diplomacy.