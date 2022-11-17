Politics New Zealand PM wraps up Vietnam visit Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern left Ho Chi Minh on November 17, concluding her four-day official visit to Vietnam.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting there are expected to create a new impulse for the two countries’ enhanced strategic partnership. In the past 24 years, especially after the two countries established a strategic partnership, the Vietnam-Thailand relations have developed strongly across fields.

Politics Vietnamese President, Thai PM co-chair press conference Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha co-chaired an international press conference after their talks on November 16, providing information related to the talks and major orientations to promote all-around cooperation between the two countries.