President meets Thai NA leader
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met President of the Thai National Assembly Chuan Leekpai in Bangkok on November 17 within the framework of his official visit to Thailand.
President of the Thai National Assembly Chuan Leekpai (R) welcomes President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met President of the Thai National Assembly Chuan Leekpai in Bangkok on November 17 within the framework of his official visit to Thailand.
Congratulating Vietnam on its economic recovery and growth post COVID-19, Chuan Leekpai affirmed that the country is an important partner of Thailand in Asia.
President Phuc expressed his delight at the close cooperation of the two National Assemblies, including the outcomes of the talks between Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Thai counterpart in August 2021, and appreciated the Thai leader’s contributions to the two countries’ friendship and cooperation.
The two sides agreed to intensify high-level and all-level contacts and exchanges, continue promoting the role of the legislative bodies in boosting the bilateral relations and supervising the implementation of the signed agreements, and share experience in the building and perfection of policies and laws to facilitate bilateral collaboration.
Chuan Leekpai affirmed to coordinate closely with the Vietnamese side in carrying out the agreement on mutual legal assistance in civil matters freshly signed between the two nations.
Speaking highly of the quality of Vietnamese education, he stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation in education and training, and intensify the teaching of the Vietnamese language in Thailand and vice versa.
He also asserted that the Thai NA will continue supporting and creating more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese associations in his country.
The Vietnamese leader proposed the Thai parliament back the opening of the Thai market for more Vietnamese goods, and speed up the signing and ratification of new agreements to better meet diverse collaboration needs between the two sides.
Regarding the international and regional situations, Phuc suggested the Thai National Assembly continue to back the maintenance of ASEAN’s common stance on keeping peace and stability; ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea; and settling disputes by peaceful means, on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), fully implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the Sea East (DOC), and soon achieving a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law./.