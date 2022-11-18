Politics Vietnam, Thailand hold 4th defence dialogue The 4th Vietnam-Thailand defence dialogue took place in Bangkok on November 17 under the chair of Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and Permanent Secretary of the Thai Defence Ministry General Sanitchanok Sangkachan.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand boost judicial cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long held talks with his Thai counterpart Somsak Thepsuthin on November 17 in Bangkok, during which they proposed orientations for cooperation between the two agencies in the coming time.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam's high-ranking military delegation visits Laos General Luong Cuong, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), is leading a delegation to pay an official visit to Laos from November 17-19.