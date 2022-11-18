President meets US Vice President on APEC meeting sidelines
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 18 met US Vice President Kamala Harris in Bangkok, as both are in Thailand to attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
Expressing their delights at the strong growth of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership, they affirmed the bilateral ties have a solid foundation and comprehensive and substantive cooperation across all fields, especially economy and trade.
Phuc stated Vietnam always takes the US a top important partner and hopes to make their relations more substantive, stable and in-depth based on basic principles.
He took the occasion to send his invitation to US President Joe Biden to soon pay a visit to Vietnam, and said he welcomes the upcoming phone talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong and Biden, suggesting the sides carefully prepare for the event.
Appreciating the US’s support of a large volume of COVID-19 vaccines for Vietnam’s pandemic control works, the State leader congratulated the US on being the host of APEC next year. Vietnam will actively coordinate with the US to ensure a successful APEC year, he stated.
Lauding Harris’s role in fostering the nations’ relationship, Phuc invited her to revisit Vietnam.
For her part, Harris said the US values and wishes to step up further the relations with Vietnam, for mutual benefits and positive contributions to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world./.