President meets with Japanese Emperor
President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse met with Emperor Naruhito and the Queen of Japan on November 28.
VNA
VNA
President appreciates Tokyo's multifaceted cooperation with Vietnamese localities
President Vo Van Thuong on November 28 thanked generations of Tokyo leaders for actively supporting the multifaceted cooperation between the capital city of Japan and Vietnamese localities, especially Hanoi capital.
See more
President Vo Van Thuong pays official visit to Japan
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong is paying an official visit to Japan from November 27-30. On November 27, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosted a welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese State leader in Tokyo. After the welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks.
Hanoi offers 15 night-tourism products
Hanoi has recently launched 15 night-tourism products with the message “Hanoi Night - Touching Point of Emotions.” The products are expected to bring new, unique experiences to visitors.
New circular aims to improve stock market transparency
The Ministry of Finance has just issued a new circular, which aims to improve stock market transparency in Vietnam. Let’s take a look.
HCM City leads nation in logistics competitiveness in 2022
Ho Chi Minh City topped the first-ever Vietnam Provincial Logistics Competitiveness Index 2022. It was followed by Hai Phong, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Hanoi.
Street festival highlights colours of Central Highlands
A vibrant street festival highlighting the colours of the Central Highlands recently took place in Gia Lai province’s Pleiku city as part of the 2023 Culture and Tourism Week.