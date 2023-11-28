Videos President Vo Van Thuong pays official visit to Japan Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong is paying an official visit to Japan from November 27-30. On November 27, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosted a welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese State leader in Tokyo. After the welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks.

Videos Hanoi offers 15 night-tourism products Hanoi has recently launched 15 night-tourism products with the message “Hanoi Night - Touching Point of Emotions.” The products are expected to bring new, unique experiences to visitors.

Videos New circular aims to improve stock market transparency The Ministry of Finance has just issued a new circular, which aims to improve stock market transparency in Vietnam. Let’s take a look.

Videos HCM City leads nation in logistics competitiveness in 2022 Ho Chi Minh City topped the first-ever Vietnam Provincial Logistics Competitiveness Index 2022. It was followed by Hai Phong, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Hanoi.