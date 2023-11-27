Politics National Assembly adopts Housing Law, Law on ID Card With 433 out of the 472 participating deputies saying “yes”, the National Assembly (NA) approved the Housing Law (amended) at its sixth session on November 27 morning.

Politics Vietnam - Romania Friendship Association contributes to bilateral ties The Vietnam - Romania Friendship Association (VRFA) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations met in Hanoi on November 26 to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the Great Union Day of Romania (December 1, 1918).

Politics President's visit - highlight of Vietnam-Japan relations President Vo Van Thuong’s official visit to Japan is not only an important highlight of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations, but is also expected to open up a new and good period in the bilateral ties, according to experts and scholars.

Politics President’s Japan visit to help develop multifaceted cooperation: official The official visit to Japan from November 27-30 by President Vo Van Thuong will help lift the bilateral ties to a new height through promoting more substantive and effective cooperation in all fields, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu has said.