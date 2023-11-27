President meets with representatives of Vietnamese community in Japan
President Vo Van Thuong met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan on November 27 morning as part of his ongoing official visit to the East Asian country, lauding them for their unique position to further develop relations between the two countries.
President Vo Van Thuong (front, fifth from right) and the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan pose for a group photo at the meeting on November 27. (Photo: VNA)
President Thuong applauded the important achievements made by the embassy’s staff in implementing tasks assigned by the Party and State.
Emphasising that the Vietnam-Japan relationship has very high political depth, the President said leaders of both countries want to elevate the bilateral relationship for sustainable development and mutual interests of their people.
He underlined the necessity for the embassy to work to promote Vietnam’s deeper participation in the Japanese production chain, call for more official development assistance (ODA) from Japan for Vietnam, and strengthen science and technology cooperation, education and training, defence, security and other fields between the two sides.
According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu, Japanese political parties all attach great importance to the bilateral relations, and Japanese investors' confidence in Vietnam's investment environment has significantly improved.
The embassy has focused on measures to further strengthen economic cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, especially connecting cooperation among localities of the two countries, he said.
According to the diplomat, the number of young Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan has increased in recent times, and they want to make more contributions to the homeland and serve as a bridge to promote the bilateral relations.
President Vo Van Thuong speaks at the meeting with scientists, intellectuals, and representatives of generations of Vietnamese people in Japan on November 27. (Photo: VNA)At a meeting with scientists, intellectuals, and representatives of generations of Vietnamese people in Japan, President Thuong said that the contributions of outstanding Vietnamese intellectuals have actively supported the Vietnamese community in Japan and helped strengthen the relations between the two countries.
He affirmed that the Party and State always value talented people and intellectuals, considering them a key and decisive force for the country’s development.
The President welcomed leading Vietnamese scientists working at Japanese universities who have trained graduate students and connected scholarships for Vietnamese students, thus helping to train high-quality human resources for the home country.
He called on overseas Vietnamese in Japan to make more contributions to the host country, and step up the bilateral relations, adding that this is the best foundation to maintain and promote the Vietnam-Japan relations./.