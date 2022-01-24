President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets HCM City’s NA deputies
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Ho Chi Minh City’s delegation of National Assembly deputies to strongly condemn cases that trigger public concern and seriously violate law, especially violence against children.
Local departments, agencies and localities should regularly provide information about not only guidelines and policies but also domestic violence and child abuse situation for the delegation, the President said on January 23.
At a working session with the city’s NA deputies, he urged them to pay more attention to socio-economic affairs and law consolidation after cases were reported regarding illegal insider trading and land auctions.
The legislators should closely follow the Party’s guidelines and policies, and the State’s law, uphold their responsibility before the Party, voters and people, continuously improve their political mettle, and work to consolidate the legal and institutional system, he requested.
The Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption resolutely is handling the large-scale law violations that are under investigation, Phuc said, noting that a consolidated legal and constitutional system will prevent corruption and other negative phenomena.
The State leader also ordered greater heed to ensuring security, and social order and safety, along with institutions to support the southern economic hub’s development.
He asked the delegation to reform its operational methods and make more contributions to the National Assembly’s operations and HCM City’s all-round development in the time ahead./.