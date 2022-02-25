Politics Vietnam, Singapore agree to implement defence cooperation fruitfully Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang and his Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen agreed to effectively implement the freshly signed agreement on defence cooperation during their meeting in the city state on February 25.

Politics Vietnam, Singapore reach consensus on directions for all-round ties Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held talks on February 25, agreeing to bolster cooperation in all fields.

Politics Northern provinces strengthen ties with Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Representatives from northern border provinces of Cao Bang, Lang Son, Quang Ninh and Ha Giang and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on February 25 signed a memorandum of understanding on their friendship cooperation for 2022-2026.

Politics Vietnamese, Singaporean leaders agree to foster cooperation across spheres President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with his host Singaporean counterpart Halimah Yacob on February 25 following a welcome ceremony earlier the same day.