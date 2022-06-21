President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre, front row) and voters in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a delegation of National Assembly deputies in Ho Chi Minh City met with local voters on June 21 to inform them about the recent third session of the 15th legislature.



Some voters proposed the Government and municipal authorities adopt preferential policies towards health workers at grassroots levels to help them better fulfill their public health role.



In this regard, Phuc asked local authorities to continue implementing programmes to consolidate the grassroots medical system, especially in mechanisms and policies, suggesting that new incentives should be issued.



Later the same day, Phuc held a meeting with 200 members of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCM City, intellectuals, religious dignitaries, prestigious individuals from ethnic minority groups, and artists.



The voters raised opinions on issues relating to healthcare, the development of domestic cinematography and art, as well as social welfare.



Professor, Dr. Tran Dong A from Children’s Hospital 2 in HCM City, suggested piloting a management model in self-financing hospitals, with both the board of directors and a management council staffed by experts.



At the meeting, the President said HCM City should adopt breakthrough policies, especially those driven towards scholars and intellectuals, and solutions to handle limitations in bidding and drug procurement, as well as the shortage of drugs and medical equipment.



He also asked the education sector to control tuition fees and textbooks, and ensure the quality of history lessons, and urged the city to better support labourers, deal with labour shortages, and continue to hold talks with businesses.



The municipal Party organisation and authorities should take measures to consolidate confidence among officials, the leader continued.



Phuc expressed his hope that voters will uphold their key role in encouraging the public to follow policies and laws of the State, and contribute more to the city’s construction./.