Politics President meets with representatives of Vietnamese community in Japan President Vo Van Thuong met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan on November 27 morning as part of his ongoing official visit to the East Asian country, lauding them for their unique position to further develop relations between the two countries.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics National Assembly adopts Housing Law, Law on ID Card With 433 out of the 472 participating deputies saying “yes”, the National Assembly (NA) approved the Housing Law (amended) at its sixth session on November 27 morning.

Politics Vietnam - Romania Friendship Association contributes to bilateral ties The Vietnam - Romania Friendship Association (VRFA) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations met in Hanoi on November 26 to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the Great Union Day of Romania (December 1, 1918).