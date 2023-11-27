President of Cambodian National Assembly to visit Vietnam
President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary. (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 30 to December 2.
The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vuong Dinh Hue, according to an announcement released by the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs./.