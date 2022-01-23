Society Immigration Department issues relaxed entry protocols for foreign nationals, OVs The Immigration Department of Vietnam has announced new policies on easing entry procedures for foreigners and overseas Vietnamese (OVs) as well as their family members with valid visas or visa exemptions.

Society Tet gifts delivered to soldiers on DK1 platforms A delegation of Naval Region Region 2 has paid a visit to officers and soldiers on duty on DK1 platforms in Vietnam’s southern continental shelf to bring them gifts from the mainland on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).

Society HCM City cares for poor migrant workers, foreign students A gathering was held by the Labour Federation of Ho Chi Minh City on January 23 for disadvantaged factory workers who stay back in the city for Tet, the traditional New Year holiday which many take as an occasion for family reunion.

Society NA Chairman joins Binh Duong workers in Tet celebration Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue joined workers in the southern province of Binh Duong in a celebration of the coming Lunar New Year (Tet) on January 23.