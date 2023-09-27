Politics Mexico praises Vietnam's economic growth rate, achievements Vietnam is one of the few countries that continue to achieve high economic growth despite the volatile global situation from the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, and armed conflicts, a Mexican official has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Vice Chairman visits Kazakhstan National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh is paying a visit to Kazakhstan from September 24-28.