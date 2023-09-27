President pays working trip to Binh Phuoc province
President Vo Van Thuong at the working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on September 27 (Photo: VNA)Binh Phuoc (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong has asked the southern province of Binh Phuoc to thoroughly grasp the Party guidelines and policies on defence, security, foreign affairs in combination with socio-economic development amidst complicated developments in the region and the world.
At a working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on September 27, President Thuong urged the province to improve analysis, evaluation and forecasting of defence and security situations so as to sketch out effective measures. He laid stress on the important role of the whole political system, especially the village elders, heads of villages, and prestigious people in the community in persuading local people to denounce any violations.
Competent authorities should work to renew and enhance training and rehearsal quality with a view to improving combat capacity and readiness, he said, adding more efforts should be put in place to effectively manage the border, respond to non-traditional security challenges, and well perform the tasks of civil defence, emergency response, disaster relief and search and rescue work.
He went on to say that the province needs to pay due regard to developing the militia and self-defence forces in key areas and border areas, organising regular border patrols, and ensuring social order at border gates.
Touching on the foreign affairs work, President Thuong asked the province to strengthen the sound traditional relations between Vietnam and Cambodia, and join hands with the Cambodian side to protect the borderline and border markers and prevent crimes.
Additionally, he stated that Binh Phuoc should carry out Resolution No.27 on building and perfecting the rule-of-law socialist state in line with the current situation of the province. It should also focus on improving the operation quality of the court system, the leadership and combat capacity of Party organisations, and build strong armed forces.
Binh Phuoc province has a strategic position as it is a gateway for economic, cultural and social exchanges between the Southeastern region, Mekong Delta and the Central Highlands of Vietnam and Cambodia.
In the first nine months of this year, local security and social order have been stable, with local armed forces carrying out various campaigns to suppress crimes and social misconducts. Besides, the province organised an array of investment promotion activities, step up friendship and cooperation with many foreign localities, and join hands with other border localities in border management work./.