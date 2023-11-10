President Vo Van Thuong speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA) Phu Yen (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong has commended the south central province of Phu Yen for its efforts to overcome difficulties to boost socio-economic development, ensure national defence and security and enhance Party building and rectification.

President Thuong made the comment at a working session with the provincial Party Committee's Standing Board on November 10.

Phu Yen boasts Bai Choi, a popular folklore style of singing in central Vietnam which has been recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.



It is also blessed by nature with numerous large beaches, crystal-clear water, and fine sandy shores stretching nearly 200km along the coast. Combined with various lagoons, bays, and beautiful natural landscapes, it stands out with unique attractions such as Ghenh Da Dia, Hon Yen, Xuan Dai Bay, O Loan Lagoon, Bai Xep, Bai Mon - Mui Dien, Vung Ro, Da Bia Mountain and Hon Nua, which play a crucial role in leaving a distinctive impression on tourists.



President Thuong said with many advantages for tourism development and a hardworking, resilient and industrious population, Phu Yen needs to focus its development directions on these specific strengths. In the near future, the province should promptly complete the provincial planning system and then zone off areas.



He noted that Phu Yen needs big projects to create a strong momentum for breakthrough while effectively dealing with local labour demand. To achieve this, the province must well carry out administrative reforms, the President suggested.



The leader also called for further attention to new-style rural development, especially in ethnic minority areas, Party building and rectification, renewal of the operations of the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations, internal affairs and justice.



Referring to the tasks set by the 13th National Party Congress, which require great efforts from the entire Party, people and armed forces, especially during the current term, President Thuong asked Phu Yen province to do its best and demonstrate a high determination to achieve the set targets./.

VNA