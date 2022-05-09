Culture - Sports Vietnamese female placed first at VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnamese athlete Hanh Nguyen came first in the female category at the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam, which took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang on May 8.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: U23 Laos resolve to get three points in match against Cambodia After being held to 2-2 draw in a game with U23 Singapore, the national U23 football team of Laos is gearing up to win in the match against Cambodia on May 9 as part of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).