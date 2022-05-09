President presents Independence Order to poet Huu Thinh
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has handed over the second-class Independence Order to poet Huu Thinh at a ceremony at the Hanoi Opera House.
The May 8 event was jointly held by the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations and the Vietnam Writers’ Association.
80-year-old Huu Thinh, pennamed Vu Huu, who is also a writer, joined the association in 1970. He has worked as General Secretary and President of the association for four consecutive tenures. Huu Thinh was a National Assembly deputy in the 10th and 11th terms.
With works of different styles, he has won many domestic and regional literature awards since 1980.
The distinction honours Huu Thinh’s contributions to the country’s literature and art sector over the past six decades./.