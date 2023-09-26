President receives newly accredited foreign ambassadors
President Vo Van Thuong (R) and Bulgarian Ambassador Pavlin Todorov. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on September 26 for ambassadors of Bulgaria, the European Union (EU) Delegation, France and Kazakhstan who came to present their credentials.
At the meeting with Bulgarian Ambassador Pavlin Todorov, the Vietnamese leader suggested the two countries maintain their regular exchanges of all-level delegations, localities and residents, thus creating a firm foundation for the bilateral cooperation.
Pointing to potential for collaboration in economy, trade and investment, Thuong suggested the diplomat accelerate joint programmes and projects, particularly those in energy, high-tech, culture, education and training.
The two countries should continue their cooperation and mutual support at international and multilateral forums, he stressed.
For his part, Todorov spoke of the ongoing visit to Bulgaria by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, saying it is significant to enhancing the bilateral cooperation in economy, tourism, culture and especially education.
Bulgaria attaches importance to and will try its best to effectively implement cooperation documents with Vietnam, he said, noting that the country is willing to help Vietnam in education and energy.
Vietnam is an important partner of Bulgaria in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and Bulgaria always backs the enhancement of the Vietnam-EU cooperation, and wishes to further its collaboration with the Southeast Asian nation at the United Nations (UN) and international forums, and promote people-to-people and culture exchanges between the two countries, the ambassador said.
Meeting with EU Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Thuong reiterated Vietnam’s target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and called on the EU to help Vietnam achieve it.
President Vo Van Thuong and EU Ambassador Julien Guerrier. (Photo: VNA)Guerrier emphasised that Vietnam has a very special position both geopolitically and economically in the region, and the EU wants to continue its support for and cooperation with the country in the future.
Mentioning Vietnam's target of becoming a developed nation by 2045, the ambassador said he wishes to contribute to the country’s efforts in this regard.
Stressing Vietnam’s advantage as a pioneer in green transition, digital transformation and innovation, Guerrier said the EU hopes to work together with the country in the fields, and help it complete the above-said 2050 target.
The EU also wishes to cooperate with Vietnam in cultural preservation and promotion, and infrastructure development, he added.
At the reception for French Ambassador Olivier Brochet, Thuong said the Vietnam-France relationship is developing fruitfully in all spheres, especially culture.
President Vo Van Thuong and French Ambassador Olivier Brochet. (Photo: VNA)The leader appreciated and suggested France maintain its support for ASEAN’s view on ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea.
All disputes between relevant sides should be addressed by peaceful measures in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), he noted.
Brochet, in response, told the President that France will step up its cooperation with Vietnam in science and education, particularly higher education, adding it will grant scholarships worth 1.5 million EUR (1.58 million USD) to Vietnamese students in the time ahead.
Vietnam is the third country to receive such big scholarships from France, he stressed.
France also hopes for stronger collaboration with the Southeast Asian nation within the framework of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), he said.
France will host the 19th Francophonie Summit in 2024, the diplomat said, expressing his hope that the Vietnamese President will attend the event.
The ambassador also conveyed the message from the French President to his Vietnamese counterpart, in which the French leader said France, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, will raise its voice to contribute to ensuring security and safety in the East Sea.
France wants to strengthen with Vietnam in all fields, including national defence, he said.
Receiving Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh, the Vietnamese leader said Kazakhstan’s appointment of its Deputy Foreign Minister as the ambassador to Vietnam reflects the importance the country attaches to the Southeast Asian nation.
President Vo Van Thuong and Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh. (Photo: VNA)Thuong asked the diplomat to convey his thanks to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for inviting him to visit Kazakhstan and accepted the invitation with the greatest in gratitude.
Recalling the Kazakh President’s recent visit to Vietnam, Thuong described it as a milestone helping boost the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.
Vietnam highly values Kazakhstan’s role in regional and international forums and will further support the country’s initiative to promote the Asia-Europe connectivity, as well as cooperation between Kazakhstan and ASEAN, the President went on.
The two countries are working to raise the bilateral trade revenue to 1.5 billion USD, he said, suggesting them forge partnerships in other areas like culture and people-to-people exchange.
Tumysh said Kazakhstan treasures its relations with Vietnam, as reflected through the recent visit by the Kazakh President, adding Kazakhstan will celebrate 65 years of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the country next year, and will name one of its avenues after the late Vietnamese President.
Talking about the two-way trade that has hit 700 million USD so far this year, the ambassador suggested Vietnam help Kazakh goods to access the ASEAN market.
He said apart from economic cooperation, he will work to boost the bilateral collaboration in culture./.