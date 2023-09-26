Guerrier emphasised that Vietnam has a very special position both geopolitically and economically in the region, and the EU wants to continue its support for and cooperation with the country in the future.Mentioning Vietnam's target of becoming a developed nation by 2045, the ambassador said he wishes to contribute to the country’s efforts in this regard.Stressing Vietnam’s advantage as a pioneer in green transition, digital transformation and innovation, Guerrier said the EU hopes to work together with the country in the fields, and help it complete the above-said 2050 target.The EU also wishes to cooperate with Vietnam in cultural preservation and promotion, and infrastructure development, he added.At the reception for French Ambassador Olivier Brochet, Thuong said the Vietnam-France relationship is developing fruitfully in all spheres, especially culture.

President Vo Van Thuong and Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh. (Photo: VNA)

Thuong asked the diplomat to convey his thanks to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for inviting him to visit Kazakhstan and accepted the invitation with the greatest in gratitude.Recalling the Kazakh President’s recent visit to Vietnam, Thuong described it as a milestone helping boost the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.Vietnam highly values Kazakhstan’s role in regional and international forums and will further support the country’s initiative to promote the Asia-Europe connectivity, as well as cooperation between Kazakhstan and ASEAN, the President went on.The two countries are working to raise the bilateral trade revenue to 1.5 billion USD, he said, suggesting them forge partnerships in other areas like culture and people-to-people exchange.Tumysh said Kazakhstan treasures its relations with Vietnam, as reflected through the recent visit by the Kazakh President, adding Kazakhstan will celebrate 65 years of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the country next year, and will name one of its avenues after the late Vietnamese President.Talking about the two-way trade that has hit 700 million USD so far this year, the ambassador suggested Vietnam help Kazakh goods to access the ASEAN market.He said apart from economic cooperation, he will work to boost the bilateral collaboration in culture./.