Politics President hosts General Secretary of World Federation of Trade Unions President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 1 for General Secretary of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) Pambis Kyritsis, who is in Vietnam to attend the 13th National Congress of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).

Politics Vietnam supports Cambodia’s national development: Party chief Vietnam always supports Cambodia’s national construction and development, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong told President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sudary, who is also member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), during a reception in Hanoi on December 1.

Politics Congratulations to Romania on National Day President Vo Van Thuong on December 1 sent a message of congratulations to his Romanian counterpart Klaus Werner Iohannis on the occasion of the European country’s 105th National Day (December 1, 1918 - 2023).

Politics NA Chairman to attend CLV Parliamentary Summit, visit Laos, Thailand National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit, pay a working visit to Laos from December 4 - 7, and pay an official visit to Thailand from December 7 - 12, according to the NA Committee for External Relations.