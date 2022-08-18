President suggests Vietnam, Kazakhstan enhance cooperation in areas of potential
Vietnam and Kazakhstan should enhance cooperation in areas of good potential such as agriculture, tourism and transportation, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a reception for Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi in Hanoi on August 18.
He spoke highly of the visit to Vietnam by the Kazakh official on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, and noted his belief that the visit will contribute to consolidating and promoting the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
Vietnam always attaches importance to the good traditional friendship with Kazakhstan, the President said, expressing his pleasure at positive developments of their bilateral political ties, with the regular exchange of all-level delegations through Party, National Assembly and State channels.
He highly valued Kazakhstan’s contribution and role at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), especially its CICA Chairmanship for 2020-2022.
Vietnam and Kazakhstan still have ample room to boost their economic cooperation, and they should optimise the Vietnam-Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Free Trade Agreement, of which Kazakhstan is a member, he said.
The leader lauded the initiative to open a direct air route between Vietnam and Kazakhstan to facilitate delegation exchanges and bilateral cooperation in tourism and transportation.
For his part, Tileuberdi congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic development achievements, international integration and the effective battle against COVID-19.
Vietnam is an important partner of Kazakhstan in Asia-Pacific, he said, stressing that Kazakhstan wishes to enhance cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation in economy-trade, investment, finance, education-training, culture-tourism, transportation, clean energy and high technology.
On the occasion, President Phuc thanked the Kazakh Government for their support to Vietnamese people living in his country, especially during the pandemic./.