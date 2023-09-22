President Vo Van Thuong meets with people in flash flood-hit area in Lien Minh commune, Sa Pa township, Lao Cai province. (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong on September 22 paid a field trip to and presented gifts to families affected by a recent serious flash flood in Lien Minh commune of Sa Pa township in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

The flash flood on September 12 night killed five people, left two missing, injured seven others, and caused damage to local production and business, particularly aquaculture and homestay services.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, President Thuong extended his condolences to families of the deceased and missing, and his sympathy to those who suffered asset losses.

He asked local authorities to continue mobilising resources to search for the missing people, and review the damage to promptly support affected people.

The President presented gifts to the flood victims, encouraging them to overcome difficulties, soon stablise their lives and resume their production and business.

On this occasion, individuals and organisations provided necessities and cash to assist local people.

Lien Minh is a poor commune of Sa Pa township with four out of its seven villages in extremely disadvantaged areas. The commune is home to 3,739 people from five ethnic groups. It still has 168 poor households, and 255 near-poor families./.