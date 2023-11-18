Videos Prime Minister commits incentives to excellent teachers Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 17 met with outstanding teachers and educational administrators on the occasion of the Vietnamese Teacher’s Day November 20.

Politics Dialogue on achievements, prospects of Vietnam-Singapore ties held The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), in collaboration with the Embassy of Singapore in Vietnam and Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, held a dialogue on achievements and prospects of 50-year Vietnam-Singapore relations in Hanoi on November 17.

Politics Party delegation pays working visits to India, Sri Lanka A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by member of the CPV Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Long province Bui Van Nghiem, paid working visits to India and Sri Lanka from November 11-18.

Politics Vietnam fosters relations with Belgian legislature, EP Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held meetings and talks with leaders of the Parliament of Belgium and the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels on November 16.