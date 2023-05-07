President Vo Van Thuong (R) and King Charles III of the UK (Photo: VNA)

President Vo Van Thuong (L) and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Photo: VNA)

- President Vo Van Thuong was among 100 heads of state at the coronation of King Charles III of the UK, held in Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 (local time), at the invitation of the UK Royal Family.On the occasion, the President had meetings with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.President Thuong warmly congratulated the King, the Queen, the British Royal Family and people of the UK. He said Vietnam attaches great importance to developing the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership, and expressed his hope that the King, the Queen and the Royal Family will continue to actively support multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.He took the occasion to invite the King to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time.King Charles III affirmed that the British Royal Family and the King personally always pay attention to and support Vietnam’s renewal and development as well as the Vietnam - UK strategic partnership.President Thuong also met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during which the PM said that the potential for cooperation between the two countries is huge and wished to expand cooperation with Vietnam in various fields. He thanked Vietnam for supporting the UK in the negotiation on the country's participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).On the occasion, President Thuong met with the Presidents of the Philippines, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Slovakia, Austria, Mongolia, Zimbabwe and Israel, the Governors-General of Australia and New Zealand, the Vice President of Honduras, the Prime Ministers of the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the President of the European Council, and the OECD Secretary General.During the meetings, the leaders agreed to further bilateral ties in the coming time, contributing to peace, development and prosperity of the region and the world.On May 6 afternoon, President Thuong left London, concluding his programme to attend the coronation of King Charles III of the UK at the invitation of the Royal Family and of the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland./.