Politics Vietnam, China step up fight against crimes Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Quoc To hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 1 for Vice Secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committe Yang Chunlei.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian NA Secretary Generals hold talks Secretary General of the Vietnamese National Assembly and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong held talks with Secretary General of the Cambodian NA Leng Peng Long in Hanoi on December 1.

Politics Vietnam, China hold 15th meeting of Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation The 15th Meeting of the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation was held in Hanoi on December 1 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and Politburo member, Director of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.

Politics Foreign Minister receives former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son received visiting former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Sugi Ryotaro in Hanoi on December 1.